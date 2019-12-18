Nishara Jayarate, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said Ranawaka was arrested on suspicion of committing a rash and neglect act causing grievous injury and then switching drivers.

Ranawaka has said the case had long been settled with a fine to his driver but the new government had reopened it for political revenge.

Ranawaka earlier was a Cabinet member in the government of Rajapaksa’s brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. His defection in 2014 triggered the fall of that government.

