The woman is known here as “Nirbhaya,” or fearless one, because Indian courts prohibit the disclosure of the names of sexual assault victims. Her death was a turning point, sparking massive protests across India that resulted in significant changes in the law that aimed to tackle pervasive violence against women.

Indian authorities promised swift justice in the Nirbhaya case and four men were convicted and sentenced to death in 2013. A fifth assailant died in prison and the sixth was a juvenile offender who served a short sentence. The woman’s family has waited ever since to see the perpetrators punished.

Asha Devi, the victim’s mother, thanked the judges after the death warrant was issued on Tuesday, saying the step was late but welcome. “My daughter will get justice,” she said. “This hanging will restore the faith of the country’s women.”

Badri Singh, the father of the young woman, told reporters that he was “extremely happy” at the court’s decision and said it would have a deterrent effect. “One thing is sure, when these four men are hanged at the same place, it will create fear in such beasts,” he said.

Lawyers for the convicts can file a last appeal for clemency with India’s president, but experts believe such a petition would fail.

While India has instituted harsher sentences for rape, the country has watched with horror as gruesome, headline-grabbing crimes against women and girls have continued. Last month, a young veterinarian was raped and killed in Hyderabad in circumstances that recalled the Nirbhaya case.

Four suspects were arrested and allegedly confessed to the crime, according to police documents. But just days later, they were fatally shot while in police custody under murky circumstances. Some in India celebrated their deaths as fitting punishment, while others decried the shootings as a clear-cut case of extrajudicial killing.

The scheduled executions in the Nirbhaya case would mark a watershed. Capital punishment is rare in India and the last person to be executed in a rape and murder case was in 2004. Since then, authorities have carried out only three other death sentences, all in terrorism cases. The last execution was in 2015.

Anup Surendranath, an expert on the death penalty at the National Law University in Delhi, said that the court had violated the law by issuing a death warrant in the Nirbhaya case before the convicts had made a final plea for mercy. “This impatience with procedural protections is cause for serious concern,” he said.

Overall “India has struck the right balance,” said K.T.S. Tulsi, a senior lawyer practicing at the country’s Supreme Court. “This was the rarest of rare cases where the conduct of these accused was so inhuman [that] … death penalty is the right decision.”

Tania Dutta contributed reporting.

