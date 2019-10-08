Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters have turned their anger toward businesses perceived as pro-Beijing, with even American brands like the Seattle-based global coffee chain and upscale burger joint Shake Shack becoming a target. It’s not the corporations that are in the crosshairs, but rather the local franchisee, the Maxim’s Group, which is detested for its close ties to mainland China.

The pressure, however, is arguably even more intense from the other side. Beijing has been hypervigilant about any local or international corporation that has expressed even a shred of sympathy for the protest movement.

Among the hardest hit has been Hong Kong’s own Cathay Pacific Airways, where about three dozen employees have been fired for comments perceived as supporting the pro-democracy demonstrators.

But jitters have spread beyond the city’s borders, with shoe brand VANS, Spanish fashion house ZARA and even the National Basketball Association finding themselves caught between Hong Kong and Beijing.

The mounting pressure from protesters and authorities in Beijing is exposing a harsh truth for Hong Kong. Its days as a Western-friendly global financial hub, perfectly-positioned to access the lucrative Chinese market, appear numbered. Hong Kong’s strong suit has become its weakness as companies find themselves trapped on either side of a spiraling confrontation.

“Hong Kong as Asia’s World City is finished. There is no way that Hong Kong can recapture its reputation as an efficient, safe, well governed, orderly place to live and work and do business anymore,” said Mike Chinoy, a Hong Kong-based nonresident senior fellow at the University of Southern California’s US-China Institute. “Some of this stuff you can’t put back together.”

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, in a news conference Tuesday, acknowledged that Hong Kong’s economy is being battered, saying that last quarter’s economic data is likely to be “very bad.” Goldman Sachs in a research note last week estimated that up to $4 billion in capital left Hong Kong for Singapore over the summer.

In an American Chamber of Commerce survey last August, half of respondents believed Hong Kong’s reputation as a regional base has been tarnished, along with its status as a “model of effective and business-friendly governance.”

More than 80 percent of companies polled said the ongoing unrest is affecting plans for future investments.

The survey was conducted even before the campaign against brands believed to have pro-China links. Police said Tuesday that there were over 200 cases of vandalism over the past four days, crimes that go “beyond the freedom of speech argument” and will be punished in accordance with the law.

Aside from the MTR Corporation, the subway operator seen to now be siding with authorities to suppress the protests, demonstrators have taken aim at the franchises operated by Maxim’s Group, Chinese banks and chambers of commerce, and businesses run by the Fujian community, a group from a southeastern Chinese province that has suspected links to pro-Beijing organized crime.

Some have even created guides and fliers, disseminated online and plastered all over Hong Kong, instructing their fellow protesters about what to target — hoping to instill some discipline and counter the government narrative that they are indiscriminate rioters.

Using cute graphics featuring a cartoon pig, the leaflets describe why one business should be smashed up and another supported. They have apologized to those inadvertently targeted, like a HSBC bank branch graffitied along with a Bank of China branch, and helped them clean up the mess.

American brands like Starbucks, which declined to comment on this story, are now being pushed to rethink their association with these local Hong Kong businesses, or risk their stores being routinely damaged and boycotted.

“We won’t trust a business anymore once they have betrayed us,” said Sam, a 32-year-old front line protester who on Sunday threw a petrol bomb into Xiaomi store, the prominent Chinese electronics brand. “We Hong Kongers are beginning to know how to make a choice, to support the pro-democracy stores rather than pro-Beijing megacorporations.”

Yet for others, it is the pressure from Beijing and the full force of the Chinese government that is harder to ignore than that of the protesters.

China’s pressure has extended to global banks like HSBC, Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas. The international French bank distanced themselves from bank lawyer Jason Ng, after he posted a pro-democracy post criticizing pro-China supporters on Facebook late last month. He has since resigned.

“It has become clear to me that I can no longer juggle my day job and my activism work,” wrote Ng on Facebook. “If I must pick one, I will always choose the latter and I did.”

Felix Chung, a pro-Beijing lawmaker, said concerns about Beijing’s influence on international companies working in Hong Kong, and doing business in the mainland, were overblown.

“If people worry about China, how come there are so many international companies and multinational companies that step into the Chinese market?” he asked. “If they think China is a very dictating country why do they still do business with China?”

The “big market,” he added, presents an opportunity for “big money.”

It comes with a big price as Hong Kong’s airline, Cathay Pacific found out as one of the earliest and most dramatic examples of how far Beijing’s authority could reach into Hong Kong.

After singling out the airline and its 20,000 Hong Kong-based staff, China’s aviation regulator forced an overhaul of policy at the airline and barred those who had participated in protests from flying into or over the mainland. The chief executive, one of his deputies and the chairman have been replaced.

Once told that they would never be penalized for their political leanings, union representatives, as well as current and former Cathay employees, say a purge has begun, resulting in the firing of over 30 employees believed to have even mild protest sympathies.

The Washington Post spoke to more than half a dozen former employees of Cathay Pacific and its regional arm, Cathay Dragon, who told nearly identical stories of abrupt firings after they were confronted by superiors with printouts of their private social media accounts and conversations in encrypted messaging groups.

One 36-year-old flight attendant, who worked there for 12 years, was fired for discussing over the WhatsApp the possibility of providing food vouchers to protesters — something she never followed through on.

All of the terminated Cathay staff who spoke to The Post said they were now seeking jobs outside of the airline industry noting that three of the four airlines based in Hong Kong are owned by Cathay, the other, Hong Kong Airlines, is owned by a Chinese company.

“No [airline] company would take a chance on me if they heard about what happened,” said 34-year-old Yeung, a senior flight attendant terminated last month after 13 years of service.

In an emailed response to questions, a spokesperson for Cathay Pacific said the company “fully supports the upholding of the Basic Law,” referring to the framework that gives Hong Kong significant autonomy from China, but also has to comply with regulations in all jurisdictions they fly to.

For many however, it is the increasing acquiescence to the regulations in mainland China that are forever changing Hong Kong and taking away what once made it so attractive for business.

“People still don’t understand how terrible this place could be, if the whole place is turned into China under the Cultural Revolution,” said Yeung. “I don’t recognize this place anymore.”

Tiffany Liang contributed to this report.

