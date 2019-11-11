By Associated Press November 11, 2019 at 5:16 AM ESTTHE HAGUE, Netherlands — Gambia files case at highest UN court accusing Myanmar of genocide in its campaign against the Rohingya minority.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy