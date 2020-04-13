“This election is a war between me and Kim Jong Un,” Thae shouted at a boisterous rally in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam district this weekend, arguing that North Korea’s leader will “suffer a blow” if and when he becomes the first North Korea defector to be directly elected to the South’s legislature in elections this week.

Thae was the deputy head of the North Korean mission in London when he fled to South Korea in 2016 with his family, in the process becoming the highest-level North Korean diplomat to defect.

He has since developed a reputation as a forthright critic not only of the Kim regime but also of South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s attempt to improve ties with the North.

Earlier this year, the main opposition United Future Party tapped Thae to run for the wealthy Seoul district famous for the K-pop hit Gangnam Style.

Wearing a pink jacket showing the color of his party and his name, Thae appeared at a rally on Saturday outside a riverside apartment complex in Gangnam, containing some of the most expensive homes in South Korea.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Thae has spent the past few weeks running around Gangnam’s skyscrapers, designer boutiques and luxury apartments, shaking hands and taking selfies with residents. The 57-year-old candidate also rapped in his own campaign song wearing a pink baseball cap.

It is a far cry from the elections in Thae’s country of birth. North Korea did hold parliamentary elections last year, but voters had just a single candidate to endorse, for a legislature whose only role is to rubber stamp Kim’s edicts.

“Please feel free to challenge me with hard questions,” Thae asked the small crowd, his voice hoarse from campaigning. “Ask me if I am a commie, if I am a double-agent from North Korea.”

Journalist Kim Eun-kyung, from the far-left online news site Voice of Seoul, asked Thae about allegations of child rape that were propagated by North Korean state media after his defection, which called him “human scum” and argued he had only fled to escape the charges.

Thae turned to the crowd and asked: “Who is trying to force child rape charges on me?” to which his supporters shouted “Kim Jong Un!”

Thae said fears that he might win the election are “keeping Kim Jong Un up at night.”

The high-profile defector said members of the North Korean elite, including fellow diplomats who have Internet access, could be watching this rally via live-stream.

“They will be astonished to see me become a lawmaker here,” he said. “It’s a message about how open and forward South Korea is.”

The outdoor rally drew a mix of residents from the nearby luxury apartment block, masked joggers out for a run, nonchalant Gangnam youngsters parading designer sneakers, as well as dozens of fervent supporters who cheered loudly for their candidate.

The rally was also live-streamed for people staying indoors out of coronavirus concerns, and recorded more than 12,000 views on YouTube.

“I might not know Gangnam well, but I am sure about this one thing,” Thae said. “I risked my life to come to this land of freedom and market economy, values cherished by all of you — and more so by myself.”

Thae’s opponent, Kim Sung-gon, a four-term lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party, says the former North Korean diplomat knows little about the economic issues at stake for Gangnam. In media interviews, he has said it’s “random” for Thae to run to represent the constituency.

Yet Thae has a good chance of winning Wednesday’s vote. Not only is Gangnam a seat long held by the conservatives, but it is also one where concerns about wealth and property taxes run high.

Moon’s administration has raised taxes on expensive homes and tightened mortgage rules in an attempt to bring housing prices down to an affordable level, something that doesn’t play well in a district where a typical home costs more than 20 years of the average Korean salary.

Thae said he will undo the excessive taxation “that unfairly milks money” from local residents.

“This country is heading toward socialism,” he said. “I will stop it upon my life if you send me to the parliament in Seoul.”

Thae’s criticism of the Moon administration is even more acute when it comes to North Korea. Indeed, he says he only decided to run to oppose the government’s approach of engagement with the North in the absence of denuclearization.

He is one of about 33,000 North Koreans who have defected to the South in the past two decades.

"Thae’s win will be a victory for all North Korea defectors and the people living in the North,” said Hwang Kyo-ahn, chairman of the United Future Party.