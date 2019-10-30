The children who died were between ages 7 and 14. Azad said the death toll could rise.

Quoting witnesses, Azad said blood-soaked bodies were lying at the scene while some victims had their heads smashed. A woman has lost an arm from elbow because of the impact of the blast, he said.

The cause of the explosion was not clear immediately, but the use of substandard gas cylinders is rampant in the South Asian nation where inspection and monitoring by the authorities are weak.

