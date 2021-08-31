Those who study LGBT rights say the situation in Hong Kong is not an exact mirror of the difficulties faced by these groups on the mainland, but that the territory has been passive in pushing for gay rights. In July, Lam said Hong Kong “does not have a consensus” on giving sexual minorities legal status or further rights and called it a “very, very controversial issue.” Advances in LGBT legislation have been won through court decisions, meaning the government is acting “reactively” to reviews by the judiciary, Suen said. (Hong Kong does not allow same-sex marriage, but provides limited recognition of same-sex unions performed elsewhere in matters such as taxation and spousal visas for foreign residents.)