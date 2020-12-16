Companies will be required to submit a “guarantee” that contains details on how they ensure that components of critical systems can’t be misused for illegal purposes.
A vendor that fails to meet the threshold for trustworthiness can be banned from operating equipment.
The measure doesn’t amount to an outright ban on Huawei in Germany, as demanded by the United States. The Trump administration had threatened to cut off intelligence sharing with countries that use Huawei gear.
Huawei denies U.S. allegations of facilitating Chinese spying. China is a major trading partner of Germany.
