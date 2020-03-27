Immigration official Sagar Acharya said most of the passengers were German nationals or had some connection to the country.
The airport reopened only for the flight, which did not bring any passengers to Nepal.
Nepal, home to the highest mountains and hiking trails, is popular with tourists during the spring season when the weather is favorable for climbing.
Up to 10,000 tourists are believed to be stranded in Nepal since the government ordered a complete lockdown that halted all flights and road travel to prevent the spread of the virus. Businesses and government offices were also shut.
Nepal has only three confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including one who has recovered.
