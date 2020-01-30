One giraffe was quickly recaptured, but the other ran into the woods even after being shot with a tranquilizer dart.
The animals were being transported to a breeding station after arrival at a Bangkok airport and were among several dozen animals imported by Safari World, a private zoo operator.
Torn lotuses in the canal suggested the giraffe thrashed about trying to escape the slippery ditch until he was exhausted and drowned, police Sub-Lt. Paisarn Pinkhintos said.
Paisarn said an autopsy would be conducted on the giraffe by Safari World.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.