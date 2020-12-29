Such attacks on security forces and government officials are common in Baluchistan, with previous assaults claimed by separatist groups and Pakistani militants.
The latest attack came days after militants attacked another Frontier Corps checkpoint in the province, killing seven troops before fleeing the scene.
Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade. Baluch separatists demand complete autonomy or a massive share to locals from the province’s gas and mineral resources.
