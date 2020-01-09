The regional police commander, Lt. Gen. Ampol Buaruppon, told reporters the man came into the mall alone and opened fire at a security guard who he came across and then started a shooting spree that killed three people and wounded another four.

“The robber was merciless. We are looking for him in every place. Please trust us, we will definitely get this man and bring him to justice,” he said.

The parents of the 2 year-old who died in the shooting posted a message on their Facebook page, saying “We love you very much. We are so sorry that we cannot protect you … Rest in peace our angel.”