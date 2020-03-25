The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack within hours in a statement posted by the group's media arm, according to the Associated Press.

The attack comes as the United States is increasing pressure on the Afghan government and the Taliban to engage in peace talks. The Taliban denied any involvement in the attack Wednesday. The group has also been under pressure to decrease violence after signing a peace deal with the United States last month.

AD

AD

Anarkali Honaryar, an Afghan Sikh lawmaker, told The Washington Post by phone that children were among the casualties and that it took security forces hours to secure the site because of the large number of civilians present.

The sound of at least one blast was heard from the area during the attack, but it was unclear where it occurred and whether it was linked to the attack.

The attack was the first of its kind against a house of worship used by Sikh and Hindu minorities in Kabul and occurred during a morning ritual ceremony.

Several ambulances were seen rushing to the site and evacuating the wounded. U.S.-led coalition troops were also dispatched to the scene to support Afghan security forces.

AD

A coalition defense official said the response to Wednesday’s attack was “Afghan-led and Afghan-executed, with some advice and assistance from Resolute Support,” the U.S.-led military command in Kabul.

AD

The official added that the U.S.-led coalition “is committed to our ongoing support for Afghan security forces.” The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release details of the incident for attribution.

The United States set a timetable for the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan in the peace deal signed with the Taliban in February. The absence of U.S. forces in Afghanistan is expected to put increased pressure on Afghan security forces. And even if the Afghan government can reach a security agreement with the Taliban, the Islamic State is just one of many armed groups in the country that are allied with neither the government nor the Taliban.

AD

The Islamic State also claimed responsibility for an attack earlier this month that killed dozens of civilians gathered at a commemoration ceremony for a slain leader of the Hazara ethnic group, who are largely followers of the Shiite sect of Islam.

AD

Sikhs and Hindus, religious minorities in Afghanistan, have suffered immensely from persecution during the decades of war in the country. Many of them have left Afghanistan because of war and rising crime.

Prominent Sikh leaders were also killed in an Islamic State suicide attack in 2018 in the eastern city of Jalalabad.