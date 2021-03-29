Police and soldiers cordoned off the area and searched for the attackers.
The dead councilor was a member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both countries claim it in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
New Delhi describes the Kashmir militancy as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.
Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.
