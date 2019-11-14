No one immediately claimed responsibility and the motive behind the attack was unclear. However, the slain officer had led several raids on militant hideouts in recent years.
Peshawar is the provincial capital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan, and which has witnessed dozens of militant attacks in recent years, most claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD