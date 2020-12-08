No group immediately claimed responsibility for the killing and police said they were investigating to determine the motive. Javed was Christian and extremist groups have targeted members of religious minorities in recent years. Islamic militants have also targeted journalists in the region.
Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous places for journalists as 70 have been killed in the country in last two decades, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
