A police spokesman told The Washington Post that search and rescue operations in the stock exchange, the country’s oldest and largest, were underway.
In a tweet, the stock exchange described the situation as “unfolding” with security forces “controlling the situation.”
“For now firing has stopped and reinforcement are in place,” the exchange added.
No group immediately claimed responsibility but Pakistan has long struggled with radical Islamist groups as well as separatists in its province of Baluchistan. In recent years, however, there has been a decline in attacks.
Paul Schemm in Dubai contributed to this report.