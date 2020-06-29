KARACHI, Pakistan — Four gunmen armed with assault rifles and grenades stormed the stock exchange in Pakistan's commercial capital on Monday but police say the attack was foiled.

Police told local and international media that all four attackers were killed with reports that two civilians also died in the attack in the sprawling port city of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.

A police spokesman told The Washington Post that search and rescue operations in the stock exchange, the country’s oldest and largest, were underway.

In a tweet, the stock exchange described the situation as “unfolding” with security forces “controlling the situation.”

“For now firing has stopped and reinforcement are in place,” the exchange added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility but Pakistan has long struggled with radical Islamist groups as well as separatists in its province of Baluchistan. In recent years, however, there has been a decline in attacks.

Paul Schemm in Dubai contributed to this report.