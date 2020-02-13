Police have cleared the area around the building where the man is, and Thai TV Channel 3 said a family member was brought in to try to convince him to surrender.

The shooting was reported to have started at about 4 a.m. Friday in a residential neighborhood with small shops, many selling sporting goods, next to Chulalongkorn University.

The incident comes less than a week after a shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand by a soldier who killed 29 people.