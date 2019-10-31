Ahead of the Halloween celebrations, usually boisterous affairs in Hong Kong and a chance for its bars and clubs to cash in on one of the most profitable nights of the year, police warned that a ban on masks and face paint would continue to be enforced.

AD

“Police officers are empowered, if necessary, to ask anyone in a public place to remove their face masks and face coverings, or wipe off their face paint to verify their identity,” Police Superintendent Louis Lau said in a video message posted on Facebook. He warned that police could arrest anyone who resists, emphasizing, “Everyone must comply.”

AD

“Police do not rule out the possibility of any violent incident happening,” Lau added.

After violent demonstrations on Oct. 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam used emergency powers to enact a ban on face masks at protests. Lam had hoped the ban would quell violence at protests, but it immediately had the opposite effect of further inflaming tensions and intensifying concerns over the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong.

AD

Pro-democracy lawmakers are challenging the ban in court, with arguments to be heard Thursday.

Demonstrations have continued every weekend in various districts across the territory, while Lam’s approval ratings have slumped to below 20 percent. The Hong Kong economy has entered a recession, as gross domestic product from the third quarter has shrunk by 3.2 percent, according to government estimates released Thursday.

AD

Aware of the potential for confusion and chaos on Halloween, protesters staged an unsanctioned march ending in Lan Kwai Fong in central Hong Kong, one of the most famous party streets in the world.

Bars and entertainment venues there are usually packed on Halloween, with costumed revelers spilling out into the district’s narrow streets, where people drink out in the open. It is particularly popular with tourists and expatriates. Protesters previously had avoided the area, sticking to more politically significant locations.

In Lan Kwai Fong, a person in an inflatable green alien costume danced and posed for pictures in front of a line of about a dozen riot police as the crowd swelled and police shouted directions in an effort to control the group. Police later announced that they would be closing off the street and its bars, leaving hopeful revelers confused.

When more marchers arrived to join the crowds in Lan Kwai Fong, police held them back, cordoning off most of the major streets in the party district. Onlookers and tourists drank beer in the streets as they took in the scene, while traffic was gridlocked behind them. Some stopped to snap selfies in front of police. At one point, police arrested a woman in black angel wings and a red dress who screamed for an ambulance.

AD

AD

In anticipation of demonstrations, police blocked a number of roads surrounding the area and closed three subway stops early. Hong Kong’s subway network, run by the MTR Corp., has for weeks enforced the early closure of all stops, citing extensive repair works after protester vandalism. The effect has been a de facto curfew in Hong Kong, most intensely felt right after a wave of spontaneous and violent protests in early October, kicked off by the government’s decision to implement the mask ban.

Meanwhile, Ocean Park, one of the oldest amusement parks in Hong Kong, canceled its annual Halloween Fest citing concerns over safety and staff.

A large swath of the Lan Kwai Fong area is controlled by businessman Allan Zeman, who helped transform the zone into a party spot beginning in the 1980s. Zeman is a staunch backer of Lam and the government. The businessman, who renounced his Canadian citizenship more than a decade ago, appeared at a pro-police rally this summer and was named as a member of Lam’s delegation to Beijing. He has warned that he expects the protests to dampen turnout.

AD

AD

Across Victoria Harbor, protesters gathered to commemorate a more somber event: three months since police stormed a subway station in Prince Edward, beating people indiscriminately and spraying pepper spray into train cars. The event has served to further deepen mistrust of the police force and fuel a backlash against the MTR Corp. By 7:30 p.m., police fired their first rounds of tear gas to clear the small crowd there.

Authorities have repeatedly tried to dismiss rumors that people were killed by police inside the station, but they have failed to convince many pro-democracy protesters, who no longer trust the city’s institutions.

In the months since the incident, the station has become the site of a makeshift vigil. On Thursday, one exit, which has now been sealed by sheet metal, was covered with bouquets of white flowers. People wrote memorial messages and lit incense sticks.

AD