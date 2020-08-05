The places hit by heavy rain include North and South Hwanghae provinces, a major agricultural region, KCNA said.
State media haven’t said whether there have been any casualties or property damage. The country often suffers heavy damage from summer rains due to poor drainage, deforestation and dilapidated infrastructure.
Any extensive damage from heavy rains this year could worsen the North’s already-serious economic troubles. North Korea is struggling to cope with U.S.-led economic sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, which forced it to seal off its border with China, its biggest trading partner, in January.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.