Rescuers work at the scene after a highway overpass collapsed on a sewage canal in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. There were no immediate reports of deaths, but police and firefighters were using cutting tools to clear the wreckage, and it was unclear if anyone was trapped. Some injured people were being treated at a nearby hospital, an official said. (Bikas Das/Associated Press)

KOLKATA, India — Rescuers using huge cranes, iron cutters and drills worked overnight to clear the wreckage of a highway overpass that collapsed Tuesday in the crowded Indian city of Kolkata. The concrete segment that slammed to the ground killed at least one person and injured another 23, police said Wednesday.

The rescuers did not find anyone trapped in the debris overnight, but a police officer said the clearing operation was continuing Wednesday morning.

A half-dozen vehicles, including a bus, fell with the broken section of concrete, about 100 feet (30 meters) long, in Kolkata’s Majerhat neighborhood.

The officer in the police control room said 24 injured people were taken to hospitals. At least one person died, according to an official at the city’s Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

The nearly 50-year-old bridge ran over the Majerhat railroad station but no train was running at the time, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters that several transportation workers may have been in a small office under the overpass when the collapse occurred.

It was the second major road collapse in Kolkata in recent years. In 2016, a section of an unfinished overpass collapsed, killing 26 people. An official report later blamed that collapse on bad design and poor-quality materials.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.