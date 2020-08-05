The memorial events have been drastically scaled back this year because of the pandemic. Crowds usually reaching in the tens of thousands will be kept away. Just 880 seats, spaced six feet apart, will be placed on the lawn of the park, reserved for dignitaries, civil society representatives, survivors of the bomb attack and families of those killed.

AD

AD

The traditional release of hundreds of doves to symbolize peace was canceled after the pandemic prevented the birds’ being trained to return home. Also called off to avoid crowds: a public ceremony to float thousands of paper lanterns on Hiroshima’s Motoyasugawa River, Japanese media reported. A few dozen lanterns containing messages of peace will be floated to mourn those who lost their lives.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was due to speak on Thursday morning. But U.N. Secretary General António Guterres abandoned plans to attend and instead was to send a video message.

Last year, Matsui also issued an impassioned warning against rising nationalism and heightened global tensions, with nuclear disarmament efforts at a standstill.

AD

But his appeal this year will take on an added significance — the New START, or Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty between the United States and Russia, is due to expire in February, and there is speculation it may not be renewed, unwinding decades of efforts to limit nuclear arsenals.

AD

That follows the U.S. decision to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, treaty in 2019, accusing the Russians of cheating. Meanwhile, North Korea’s nuclear program remains intact after the collapse of U.S.-led outreach to strike a disarmament deal with Kim Jong Un.

Matsui will draw parallels to the 1918 flu pandemic of 1918-20, which killed tens of millions of people and was exacerbated by nationalism and international tensions that ultimately led to World War II.

AD

Survivors of the Hiroshima blast also found common links between the threat of nuclear weapons radiation and global fears of covid-19.

“People around the world must work together, must fight this disease, must learn together,” said Keiko Ogura, who was 8 when the atomic bomb struck Hiroshima 1.5 miles from her home in the north of the city. “That’s the kind of sentiment that we had when we were calling for elimination of nuclear weapons.”

AD

Ogura was knocked unconscious by the blast in 1945 and awoke to find houses gutted or engulfed in fire, and a line of burned and injured people gradually emerging from the city center.

She has spent her life recounting her experiences and calling for the elimination of nuclear weapons, and says she sees encouraging signs that young people are taking up the campaign. But she warned that complacency could easily see the world sliding rapidly downhill toward nuclear war.

AD

“It's very much like the fear of the second or third wave of covid-19,” she said. “I feel the same sense of crisis.”

Ogura, 83, is one of a dwindling band of survivors, marking a new challenge in preserving memories of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which took place three days later on Aug. 9, 1945, and led to Japan’s surrender in World War II.

AD

“The era with people who have memories is coming to an end, and that means the start of the era without survivors is beginning,” said Nagasaki’s mayor, Tomihisa Taue, stressing the need to encourage schoolchildren to learn “how to live with people from different cultures” and “to think for themselves.”

AD

Kai Bird, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian at the City University of New York, laments America’s inability to have a national conversation about the need for the bombings even now. “It’s verboten, we are still in love in the bomb it seems,” he said.

In an online briefing organized by the Institute for Public Accuracy, Bird and other historians argued that U.S. leadership knew Japan was about to surrender as the

AD

Soviet Union entered the war against Japan by invading Manchuria in August 1945.

Many senior U.S. military figures shared that view, including Adm. William H. Leahy, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who called the bombing of Hiroshima “barbarous” and “of no material assistance” in ending the war.

AD

“I was not taught to make wars in that fashion, and that wars cannot be won by destroying women and children,” Leahy wrote in his memoirs.

In Japan, the memory of Hiroshima has fueled a national sense of the country as victim rather than perpetrator of the war, diminishing the memory of the intense militaristic nationalism that led it down such a destructive path.

Indeed, the reluctance of many Japanese people to fully confront its militaristic past in Asia continues to sour relations with its neighbors. In Japan, Abe’s government has been criticized for helping obscure the memory of Japan’s wartime acts, including removing some references from school textbooks.

AD

AD