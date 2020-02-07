What you need to know about coronavirus

Follow our updates: China virus cases soar past 28,000, with more than 560 deaths. Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan have expressed relief at returning to the United States after extended delays in leaving the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.

Are you in isolation or quarantine because of coronavirus? We want to hear about it. Have you seen or experienced any discrimination, racism or xenophobia connected to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic? Share your story.

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: The United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, France, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Nepal, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Macao and South Korea have all confirmed cases of the infection.

Travel bans were extended in central China to put more than 50 million people effectively on local lockdowns. Despite unprecedented measures, experts can’t yet say whether these efforts will contain the infection. Beijing officials accusing the Trump administration of overreacting with its travel restrictions.

Federal health officials confirmed there are 11 U.S. cases of the coronavirus, with a couple from central California falling ill after the husband’s trip to China’s Hubei province.

What is coronavirus and how does it spread? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. Here’s what we know so far.