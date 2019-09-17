Hong Kong democracy activists presented their case before a congressional commission Tuesday for tougher U.S. action, including possible sanctions, to counter China’s steady erosion of the territory’s freedoms, as momentum builds in Washington for a more robust response.



Joshua Wong, co-founder of the Demosisto political party, addresses protesters gathered at the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, in June 2019. Wong appears before a U.S. congressional commission Tuesday to press for robust U.S. action in Hong Kong. (Paula Bronstein/Bloomberg)

“Beijing shouldn’t have it both ways, reaping all the economic benefits of Hong Kong’s standing in the world while eradicating our sociopolitical identity,” said Wong, who as a teenager in 2014 was the face of Hong Kong youths calling for universal suffrage. He was arrested last month in a crackdown against prominent activists, although he has not played a central role in the wave of protests that has gripped the city since June.

Ho added that the protests, sparked by a now-shelved proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China, has “always been about fundamental conflicts” between differing values — the Chinese authoritarian model on one hand, and Hong Kong, which has a “deep attachment” to its freedoms, rule of law and human rights.

With the unrest in Hong Kong showing no sign of abating despite limited concessions by the city’s government, attention has shifted to what the West can or should do to influence the situation. Protesters have been lobbying the U.S. government to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which seeks to impose sanctions such as asset freezes and visa bans on those found to be “suppressing basic freedoms” in Hong Kong.



Thousands of pro-democracy protesters march toward the Central Government offices on September 15, 2019 in Hong Kong. (Chris Mcgrath/Getty Images)

The bill would require an annual review of the special treatment Washington affords Hong Kong under the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, including trade and business privileges that do not extend to mainland China. Protesters who have been arrested for participating in Hong Kong’s democracy movement in recent years could also be protected if the bill passes, as the legislation would make them eligible for U.S. visas despite their criminal records.

Beijing has railed against “foreign influence” in the Hong Kong protests, although there is scant evidence that the movement is externally funded or supported, and says it considers the situation in Hong Kong to be solely the purview of China. The Hong Kong government has also stressed that foreign legislatures should not interfere in “internal affairs.”

At a news conference Tuesday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that punitive measures would only complicate the city’s problems.

“Hong Kong is undergoing a very difficult situation, and sanctions or punishment are not going to help lift Hong Kong out of this very difficult situation,” she said.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which is now in the Senate, has wide-ranging bipartisan support, including from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who have both appealed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to pass the bill. Several prominent senators have added their names to a list of co-sponsors.

President Trump has not commented specifically on the legislation but has urged China to deal with the situation in Hong Kong “humanely.”



Pro-democracy supporters gather on Lion Rock during a festival on Friday in Hong Kong. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Hong Kong activists, backed by leading academics, have also established the Hong Kong Democracy Council, a Washington-based group that aims to promote the city’s democratic ambitions in the capital.

“We are unified in the belief that the U.S. has a moral and political obligation to preserve Hong Kong’s basic freedoms and autonomy while protecting vital U.S. national security and economic interests, including the 85,000 Americans based in Hong Kong,” said Samuel Chu, managing director of the Hong Kong Democracy Council.

The group planned to hold a news conference with U.S. lawmakers after the commission hearing.

In his prepared testimony before the commission, Sunny Cheung, a spokesman for a group of Hong Kong student unions, invoked the Truman Doctrine, which set the course for the Cold War and American rivalry with the Soviet Union.

“Hong Kong is now at the front line in the battle against totalitarianism,” Cheung said. “We are calling for the U.S. to stand with us in our fight for freedom, democracy and dignity.”

