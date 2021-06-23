The newspaper’s founder, 73-year-old media tycoon Jimmy Lai, has been a constant target of the Chinese Communist Party, which has branded him a “riot leader,” “secessionist” and “traitor.” Lai was among the first to be arrested under the security law and has also been charged for his role in other pro-democracy protests, including some that were peaceful. Lai, who has been detained since December, built his fortune in the garment industry before founding Apple Daily and Next Digital.