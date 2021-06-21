Last August, Jimmy Lai, the media tycoon who founded Apple Daily, became one of the first arrested under the national security law just over a month after it was passed. The law criminalizes broadly-worded crimes like subversion of state power and collusion with foreign forces, punishable by up to life in prison. Lai, 73, has been detained since December and denied bail, like the dozens of others charged under the security law. Police also raided Lai’s newsroom at the time of his arrest in August.