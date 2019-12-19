The suspects are three men and one woman ranging in age from 17 to 50. Officers also seized two laser pointers, six arrows, protective gear, cash and other items during the raid, the financial investigation division’s acting senior superintendent, Chan Wai-kei, told reporters.

Chan said suspicions were raised after officers monitored large cash deposits being made on behalf of a shell company, as well as the purchasing of insurance policies. He said the deposits were “incommensurate with (the company’s) business nature,” while the money used to buy the insurance far exceeded the purchaser’s personal income.

“Based on these money laundering hallmarks, we made arrests today,” Chan said.

More than 6,100 people have been arrested in relation to the mass demonstrations that began in June in response to proposed legislation that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be tried in mainland China. While the bill was later withdrawn, protesters have continued calling for broader democratic reforms and an independent inquiry into accusations of police brutality.

Hong Kong was returned to China from British colonial rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” framework that promised the city it can keep its own legal, economic and social system for 50 years. In recent years, however, fears have grown that China’s ruling Communist Party is increasingly encroaching on those rights.

