The ruling on Wong’s candidacy was made by returning officer Laura Aron, who replaced another election official, Dorothy Ma, who went on indefinite sick leave last Thursday, according to the Electoral Affairs Commission. Ma had questioned Wong about his allegiance to China over the preceding days.

Aron issued a letter saying she had declared Wong’s candidacy “invalid.” A spokesman for the Hong Kong government said it supported the decision, adding that Wong “cannot possibly comply” with the requirements of electoral law and accusing him of promoting “self-determination” or independence for Hong Kong.

“There is no question of any political censorship, restriction of the freedom of speech or deprivation of the right to stand for elections as alleged by some members of the community,” the spokesman added.

While barring Wong, authorities permitted other pro-democracy figures to contest the vote, including some with more radical views and others who have been disqualified from previous elections.

Yet, the decision was quickly viewed as another setback for political freedoms in the Asian financial hub, which has been roiled over the past five months by increasingly violent protests and an escalating police crackdown. The abrupt replacement of the official responsible for screening Wong’s candidacy also fueled concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

“I strongly condemn the government’s implementation of political examination and selection, depriving me of my right to stand for election,” Wong said in a brief statement after the decision was made public. He said that the election official was playing the role of the “thought police”.

Hong Kong’s government is not democratically elected — a key demand of the protest movement gripping the former British colony — but the city holds a quasi-democratic process to choose councilors in 18 local districts who advise the government.

Candidates pushing for full democracy are expected to perform strongly in next month’s vote, capitalizing on public fears about China’s encroachment on Hong Kong’s autonomy. A poll from the Chinese University of Hong Kong published by the Ming Pao newspaper on Thursday found 44.5 percent of people identified as pro-democracy, up from 27.9 percent in March. Only 6 percent of respondents supported the pro-Beijing camp.

Wong isn’t a central figure in the current unrest, which is largely leaderless. But he remains the most internationally recognized of the city’s democracy activists, having shot to fame as leader of a 2014 movement calling for universal suffrage. He was jailed three times for his role in the protests, and was most recently released in mid-June, before being arrested again in August.

Timothy McLaughlin and Tiffany Liang contributed to this article.

