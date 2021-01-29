Britain on Sunday begins accepting applications for a program that expands the rights of BN(O) holders, allowing them and their families to live and work in Britain and eventually seek citizenship. Some 5.4 million of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million people are eligible, raising the prospect of a mass exodus.

Britain moved to open its doors after China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong, sharply curtailing political rights, which London said was a clear breach of the handover agreement. Human rights advocates say authorities are using the new powers to target democracy activists and government critics.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “immensely proud” of his country’s “commitment to the people of Hong Kong.”

“We have stood up for freedom and autonomy — values both the U.K. and Hong Kong hold dear,” he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded by saying China would no longer recognize the BN(O) as a travel document or proof of identification — a step it has been threatening for months. Criticizing Britain for “disregarding the fact that Hong Kong has been returned to China for 24 years,” Zhao said Beijing reserved the right to take further action.

“The U.K. is plotting to turn a large number of Hong Kong people into second-rate U.K. citizens,” he said, accusing Johnson’s government of “violently” interfering in China’s affairs.

In a statement following Zhao’s comments, the Hong Kong government said the BN(O) passports, as of January 31, cannot be used for immigration clearance and will not be recognized as a valid document in the territory.

While the comments were among China’s harshest against Britain, it was unclear how much effect the change would have or whether it could be used to stop Hong Kong residents from fleeing. Residents can leave Hong Kong with a government-issued identity card or Hong Kong passport and later use the BN(O) document to enter the United Kingdom.

The Hong Kong government clarified Friday that there will be no change to the ID card or Hong Kong passport, and that residents can continue to use them when entering or departing the territory. Airlines, the government added, must require Hong Kong residents to present passports or Hong Kong identity cards before allowing them to board. The “very few” Hong Kong permanent residents who have only the BN(O) passport, the government added, can apply for a Hong Kong passport for travel.

Activists helping Hong Kongers settle in Britain saw Beijing’s move as largely symbolic, noting that it would be difficult for Chinese authorities to know who had settled in the United Kingdom through the BN(O) program.

“Not recognizing the BN(O) as a valid travel document is the mildest action Beijing can take, so it is well expected and even a relief,” said Simon Cheng, who was granted asylum in Britain last year and now helps newly arrived Hong Kongers with immigration advice, legal aid and other assistance. Cheng, a former British consulate worker, was snatched and detained in China during a business trip there in 2019 and said he was tortured.

China promised Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy and pledged to preserve the city’s way of life, including a measure of freedom, for 50 years after the handover. But its tightening control of the city, especially after anti-government protests in 2019, has prompted widespread alarm.

Further measures by Beijing could be a concern. Rights groups say Chinese authorities have previously used travel documents as a way to control or pressure citizens it deems troublesome, by confiscating passports or preventing dissidents, as well as Tibetans, Uighurs and other minorities from obtaining passports.

In the months since Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong, residents have sought ways to escape the city.

Britain’s BN(O) offer has been of particular focus. ​Since July 15 last year, some 7, 000 Hong Kong people have resettled in the United Kingdom, which granted them special permission to stay even though the BN(O) program does not take effect until this weekend. Others have also arrived in Britain hoping to seek residency through asylum.

In October, the British government estimated that between 123,000 and 153,700 BN(O) passport holders and their dependents could arrive in the first year of the migration offer, and up to 320,000 over five years. Civil society groups say that estimate is conservative; they expect up to 600,000 Hong Kongers to relocate to Britain.

Activists say Hong Kong authorities could impose further controls, such as restricting dual nationality or forcing BN(O) holders to give up their Hong Kong passports.

“The worst-case scenario would definitely be the Chinese government urging all Hong Kong [people] to renounce the BN(O), otherwise there will be consequences,” said Nathan Law, an activist who left Hong Kong for Britain. “This is something we ultimately worry about.”