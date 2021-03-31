They now face up to five years in prison, and many are also defendants in other cases, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai who has been charged under Beijing’s new national security law.
“In a very difficult situation in Hong Kong, the political retaliation is on us,” said Lee Cheuk-yan, speaking before the verdict. “On this day of reckoning, political suppression is equally on all of those who have taken part in the protest movement.”
Judge Amanda Woodcock said the prosecution was able to prove “beyond reasonable doubt” that the defendants organized and took part in an illegal assembly.
The defendants also include prominent barrister Margaret Ng and veteran democrat Albert Ho. Most are over 60, and seven of the nine defendants pleaded not guilty.
Thursday’s guilty verdict relates to a protest on Aug. 18, 2019, at the height of a city-wide revolt against the Chinese Communist Party’s rule over Hong Kong sparked by a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. Police approved a demonstration at Victoria Park that day, but it turned into a rain-soaked march that was not authorized. The march was one of the largest of the 2019 anti-government protests, with an estimated 1.7 million people, and was entirely peaceful.