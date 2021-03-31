The activists face up to five years in prison. Many are also defendants in other cases, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai who has also been charged under Beijing’s new national security law and denied bail.

“In a very difficult situation in Hong Kong, the political retaliation is on us,” said Lee Cheuk-yan, speaking before the verdict. “On this day of reckoning, political suppression is equally on all of those who have taken part in the protest movement.”

Thursday’s verdict relates to a protest on Aug. 18, 2019, at the height of a city-wide revolt against the Chinese Communist Party’s rule over Hong Kong sparked by a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. Police approved a demonstration at Victoria Park that day, but it turned into a rain-soaked march that was not authorized. The march was one of the largest of the 2019 anti-government protests, with an estimated 1.7 million people, and was entirely peaceful.

Judge Amanda Woodcock said the prosecution was able to prove “beyond reasonable doubt” that the defendants organized and took part in an illegal assembly. Those convicted also include prominent barrister Margaret Ng and veteran democrat Albert Ho. Seven of the nine defendants pleaded not guilty, but were convicted anyway. All will be sentenced at a later date.

Lawyers for the defendants argued that the activists were entitled to freedom of assembly under Hong Kong’s constitution, a right that sets it apart from mainland China. But since the 2019 protests, Beijing has dramatically eroded that constitution and Hong Kong’s freedoms, using the new national security law to target activists and civil society.

The law punishes broadly worded crimes like “subversion,” “succession,” “foreign interference” and “terrorism” with up to life in prison, and was tailor-made to target all forms of dissent and activism in Hong Kong.

Targeting veteran activists like Martin Lee, who is widely considered a moderate, will further chill opposition in Hong Kong, left with almost no room to maneuver or even stand for elections. Beijing this week cut the number of elected legislators in Hong Kong, gave national security police the power to vet them before they stand, and further delayed elections in the territory. Universal suffrage, promised in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, was a key demand of protesters in 2019.