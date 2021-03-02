The hearings have dragged on for two days in which the defendants have been deprived of sleep, meals and, at times, access to a lawyer. Four were taken to hospitals after falling sick, including 64-year-old former legislator Leung Kwok-hung, who has heart disease.

All face up to life in prison for taking part in a primary vote last year designed to maximize the pro-democracy camp’s chances of winning legislative elections.

AD

AD

Rights activists and legal experts say the case against them threatens the independence of Hong Kong’s courts, which now must integrate the Beijing-drafted security law and China’s legal framework into a judicial system based on British common law. The extent to which the courts can withstand Beijing’s pressure will be decisive for businesses and foreign governments in their dealings with the territory. Foreign diplomats have been observing the bail proceedings.

“What took place in the courtroom was a political purge and a stunt,” said Samuel Chu, managing director of the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, who referred to the spectacle as a “kangaroo court.”

“The once highly regarded Hong Kong judiciary was hijacked and used as propaganda” ahead of China’s “Two Sessions” political conferences this week, he added. Officials at the meetings in Beijing are expected to push through changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system to eliminate the influence of pro-democracy opposition.

Ho-fung Hung, a professor of political economy at Johns Hopkins University, said the breakdown of rule of law can be a “slippery slope” for Hong Kong.

AD

AD

“It is alarming, as other people in business and other walks of life would think whether this could happen to them if somehow they step on the toes of the authorities and are charged by the national security law someday,” Hung said.

The 47 opposition figures are charged with “conspiracy to commit subversion,” a crime under the national security law. They were detained overnight Sunday and began their bail hearings Monday morning; the proceedings were still in progress Tuesday evening. Shuttled between detention centers and the court, the defendants have had little opportunity to sleep.

Police allege that by participating in the primary vote in July, the activists plotted to disrupt the functioning of the Hong Kong government and would abuse their powers as elected officials. Prosecutors have characterized the alleged crimes as grave offenses and want all the defendants, who range in age from 23 to 64 and represent the full spectrum of pro-democracy views, to remain in detention until trial, according to defense lawyers.

AD

AD

In any event, the legislative elections were ultimately postponed — ostensibly because of the pandemic — and many of the primary’s winners were barred from running anyway.

A police charge sheet detailing the allegations noted that the defendants, if elected, aimed to use existing powers enshrined in the Basic Law, Hong Kong's mini constitution, to vote down the government's budget.

As the hearings dragged on late Monday, some defendants were unable to eat dinner until midnight. At about 2 a.m. Tuesday, defendant Clarisse Yeung, a 34-year-old district councilor, fainted in court. Only then did the judge end proceedings for the day, after which three more were taken to hospital, including Leung.

AD

An administrator managing Yeung’s official Facebook page wrote on the platform that she was “already in cold sweat” as the hearing dragged on. She is now in hospital on a saline drip, is suffering from low-blood pressure and needs a brain scan.

AD

When the hearings resumed Tuesday, all four were still in the hospital.

“It is against human rights,” said Shiu Ka-chun, a prisoners’ rights activist. “The judiciary should safeguard the defendants’ right to attend a trial under a safe condition, providing that the defendants are clearheaded and fully-fed.”

That the trial carried on when defendants were hungry, lacked rest and felt sick, he said, reflects how authorities are “abandoning judicial independence to complete a political charge as soon as possible.”

AD

Since anti-government protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019, Beijing has moved swiftly to curtail the city’s freedoms and re-engineer its core institutions. After reining in schools, the legislature and the media, Beijing is now insisting only “patriots” loyal to the Chinese Communist Party can serve in Hong Kong institutions — including the judiciary.

Xia Baolong, director of China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs office, who outlined the “patriot” vision in a speech last month, also called for Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders Joshua Wong, legal scholar Benny Tai and media tycoon Jimmy Lai to be “severely punished” under the law, branding them vicious traitors.

AD

Wong, a prominent youth activist, was among the 47 charged Sunday, though he is already serving a prison sentence for protest-related infractions. Tai organized the unofficial primary that is at the center of the case. Lai, meanwhile, is facing a separate national security case. A court denied him bail last month after multiple appeals.

AD

Charges against the activists have reinvigorated pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong, who gathered in their hundreds outside the court. Some had waited overnight Sunday to ensure they were able to enter the court, and by Monday afternoon, the crowd had grown to circle the block. The crowds broke out in slogans and chants that became mantras during the 2019 protests but have since been outlawed, including “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times.” Supporters unfurled banners demanding the release of political prisoners, ignoring police warnings to disperse.

A 56-year-old woman who gave only her last name, Tang, citing potential legal repercussions, said she wanted to support the detained activists who were “fighting for democracy in Hong Kong, and helping their city.”