By Associated Press January 25, 2020 at 4:48 AM ESTBEIJING — Hong Kong declares virus emergency, closes schools for two more weeks after Lunar New Year holiday.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy