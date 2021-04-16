Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, already jailed and denied bail over separate national security charges, was sentenced to a year in prison. Lai, who Chinese state media describes as a “traitor,” is facing several criminal prosecutions, four of which were heard in court on Friday. At another one of these hearings, he was slapped with another charge under the national security law, punishable by life in prison.

Four others in the group — including lawyers and former lawmakers Martin Lee, 82, Margaret Ng, 73, and Albert Ho, 69 — received suspended sentences, with the judge citing their age and their contributions to society. This means that they do not need to go to prison immediately, and can continue to be free, but could be jailed upon any minor infraction.

The mostly elderly group have spent their lives dedicated to democratic causes, and their ability to live and work freely in Hong Kong previously was one of the differences between the city and the authoritarian mainland.

Sophie Richardson, China director of Human Rights Watch, characterized the court’s decision as a sentence against “democracy, law and a free press.”

Judge Amanda Woodcock, in handing down the sentence, said the actions of the group amounted to a “rallying cry,” encouraging people to march illegally on Aug. 18, 2019. Hong Kong then was in the midst of a citywide revolt against Beijing’s tightening grip.

The demonstration that day started out as a legal assembly in Victoria Park. But it grew so large with an estimated 1.7 million participants who began streaming out onto streets and marching across parts of the city, which was not authorized. It was entirely peaceful.

The judge earlier said that she did not agree with the argument that the defendants should not be prosecuted because the march was ultimately peaceful, and believed the preservation of public order was key. Their actions, she added, caused traffic disruptions and road closures.