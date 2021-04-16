Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, already jailed and denied bail over separate national security charges, was sentenced to a year in prison. Lai, who Chinese state media describes as a “traitor,” is facing several criminal prosecutions, four of which were heard in court on Friday. At another one of these hearings, he was slapped with another charge under the national security law, punishable by life in prison.

Four of the defendants — including lawyers and former lawmakers Martin Lee, 82, Margaret Ng, 73, and Albert Ho, 69 — received suspended sentences, with the judge citing their age and their contributions to society. This means that they do not need to go to prison immediately, and can continue to be free, but could be jailed upon any minor infraction.

The mostly elderly group have spent their lives dedicated to democratic causes, and their ability to live and work freely in Hong Kong previously was one of the differences between the city and the authoritarian mainland. One of the defendants, 64-year-old Lee Cheuk-yan, is known for his role in organizing an annual vigil in Hong Kong commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, which the Chinese government has erased from history on the mainland. He received a one-year sentence.

Sophie Richardson, China director of Human Rights Watch, characterized the court’s decision as a sentence against “democracy, law and a free press.” Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific director, said Hong Kong authorities, “having arrested the majority of Hong Kong’s most prominent dissidents using the repressive national security law,” are now “mopping up” remaining critics and jailing them under political charges.

Judge Amanda Woodcock, in sentencing, said the actions of the group amounted to a “rallying cry,” encouraging people to march illegally on Aug. 18, 2019. Hong Kong then was in the midst of a citywide revolt against Beijing’s tightening grip.

The demonstration that day began as a legal assembly in Victoria Park. But it became huge, as an estimated 1.7 million participants began streaming onto streets and marching across parts of the city — which was not authorized. It was entirely peaceful.

The judge earlier said that she did not agree with the argument that the defendants should not be prosecuted because the march was ultimately peaceful, and believed the preservation of public order was key. Their actions, she added, caused traffic disruptions and road closures.

“Immediate imprisonment is the only way,” she said.

It is the first sentence for most of the group, including Lai, who while facing many charges has no prior conviction. Last April, former lawmaker Au Nok-hin, sentenced to 10 months over the unlawful assembly charges on Friday, was separately sentenced to nine weeks in prison for using a loudspeaker close to a police officer, which a judge ruled was assault. He and another defendant, Leung Kwok-hung, better known as “Long Hair,” are among the dozens detained without bail under the national security law for participating in a primary vote and were already in jail.

After the anti-government uprising in 2019, the Chinese Communist Party has sought to weed out and punish those it believed to be responsible, though the movement was largely leaderless, organized over messaging boards and secure apps. Beijing, in the midst of the protests, labeled Lee, Ho and Lai as part of a “Gang of Four” who were colluding with “Western forces” to topple the city. Hong Kong officials have repeatedly accused activists in Hong Kong of working with “foreign agents” and stoking unrest, without offering evidence.

Another set of younger activists frequently targeted by Beijing, Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, were sentenced to prison last December for organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly.

In the wake of the protests, Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong, punishing broadly worded crimes of secession, foreign collusion, terrorism and subversion of state power with up to life in prison. The vast majority of those charged under that law have been denied bail, including the large group of pro-democracy activists charged for participating in the primary vote.

Taken together, every prominent opposition voice from moderate to radical is either in jail or in exile.

Beijing, meanwhile, has moved to rewrite electoral rules and impose a “patriotism” test to ensure Hong Kong is unequivocally controlled by Communist Party loyalists.

Addressing the court before her sentencing, Ng, who was also a lawmaker for almost two decades, said she had a “personal conviction” in what she did.

There is “no right so precious to the people of Hong Kong as the freedom of expression and the freedom of peaceful assembly,” she said, characterizing it as “the last safety valve in a democratic society.”