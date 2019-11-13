Riot police fired tear gas during standoffs with students at Polytechnic University. Militant protesters have hurled gasoline bombs and thrown objects off bridges during clashes at university campuses this week. Chinese University suspended classes for the rest of the year, and others asked students to switch to online learning.
Pro-democracy protests have riven Hong Kong, and divided its people, for more than five months.
