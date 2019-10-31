There are online calls to wear masks of top leaders including Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Police say they don’t rule out the possibility of violent incidents.
Police say anyone refusing to comply with a request to remove the mask can be fined and jailed for six months, though they also say wearing Halloween masks is allowed as long as there is no violence.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD