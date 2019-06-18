Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday offered a “very sincere apology” to the people of her territory for the “anxiety” caused by plans for legislation to allow extraditions to mainland China, days after a second massive demonstration called for her to withdraw the bill and step down.

She also said it was “very unlikely” that the extradition plans, which she suspended last week, could be introduced again before the end of the Hong Kong legislature’s term next July.

Lam, however, will not fully withdraw the legislation as demonstrators have demanded, and says she wants to continue to serve the public.

“I have heard you loud and clear and have reflected deeply on all that has transpired,” she said, her voice shaking at times as she delivered a statement before a packed room of reporters. “I will not proceed again with this legislative exercise if these fears and anxieties could not be adequately addressed.”

She added that she has to “shoulder much of the responsibility” for the problems that the plans have caused.

“I should have done better,” she said.

Proposals pushed forward by her government have sparked a massive upheaval in Hong Kong. On Sunday, organizers say almost 2 million people marched the streets of the city till the late hours of the night — for the second time in a week. They were protesting against a police crackdown on protesters that happened earlier that week, demanding that Lam step down and fully withdraw the extradition bill rather than suspend it.

Plans for the bill have reinvigorated a pro-democracy movement that is deeply suspicious and resistant of Beijing’s creeping control on their semiautonomous territory. The extradition plans, many believe, will end a crucial “firewall” between Hong Kong’s independent judiciary and mainland China and mark the end of the “one country, two systems” framework the territory has operated under.

When Lam announced she would be suspending the bill on Saturday, she gave a full-throated defense of its goals which she said were “laudable” and needed to “close a loophole” in Hong Kong law. On Tuesday, however, her tone was significantly more conciliatory — offering no justification for the bill, but still declining to fully withdraw it.

Timothy McLaughlin in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

