Protesters crouch behind a barricade during a protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Police in Hong Kong used tear gas Sunday to clear pro-democracy demonstrators who had taken over a street and brought out water cannon trucks for the first time in the summer long protests. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s leader says she has met with a group of young people including some who have taken part in political protests, but she showed no sign of budging on any of the protesters’ demands.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has seen more than two months of pro-democracy protests that have often ended in tear-gas-filled clashes with police.

Carrie Lam disputed criticism that her government is ignoring the protesters, saying that “it is not a question of not responding. It is a question of not accepting those demands.”

She also dismissed talk of her resignation, telling reporters Tuesday that a responsible chief executive should continue “to hold the fort and do her utmost to restore law and order in Hong Kong.”

