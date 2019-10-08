The city’s airport has been periodically besieged by protesters, and some train and subway lines and shopping malls have suffered significant disruptions from the demonstrations.

Protesters are demanding Lam’s resignation even after she withdrew legislation that provoked the latest rounds of turmoil.

Many thousands have joined the protests in the former British colony to voice concern over threats to special freedoms promised to Hong Kong’s residents when their city was handed to communist-ruled China in 1997.

