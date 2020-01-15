By Associated Press January 15, 2020 at 10:48 PM ESTHONG KONG — Hong Kong leader says ‘one country, two systems’ could continue after 2047 deadline if loyalty to Beijing upheld.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy