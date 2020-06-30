Yet as China adopted the law on Tuesday and later annexed it to Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, a chilling effect was underway — silencing residents and groups who have spent the past year fighting to preserve the territory’s autonomy and achieve democracy.

The developments hastened the erosion of rights and freedoms Hong Kong people have known for generations, as the Chinese Communist Party moves to bring the city under its grip after months of anti-government protests. Though details remained scant as of Tuesday evening, the legislation will allow Chinese secret police to operate in Hong Kong, criminalize “foreign interference” and target those perceived to hold secessionist views.

Wong, the young activist who rose to prominence while still a student during the 2014 street protests calling for universal suffrage, announced Tuesday that he would be disassociating with Demosisto, the political party he founded. Co-founders Nathan Law and Agnes Chow followed, and by the afternoon the entire party had disbanded.

Wong, long demonized by Chinese state media and Beijing for his global advocacy for democracy in Hong Kong, said he hopes the “international community will continue to speak up for Hong Kong” and boost efforts to defend its “last bit of freedom.”

Other groups that support Hong Kong independence — a once-fringe idea that has gained traction at street protests, and an absolute red line for Beijing — also announced they would stop operations in the city, and move abroad.

Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, briefing local delegates to China’s legislative body after the passage of the law on Tuesday, boasted that the measures were having their intended impact.

“A comment was made today [by the speakers] that the law basically already has had its deterrent effect,” said Michael Tien, a pro-Beijing lawmaker who attended the meeting with the liaison office. “In the past, Hong Kong has been too free.”

Pro-democracy leaders in the city characterized the passage of the law as akin to a second handover for Hong Kong, but one even more crushing.

“When I walked on the streets on midnight of June 30, the night of the handover, I felt sad but we still had some hope that the mainland government may honor [its promise],” said Wu Chi-wai, who chairs the Democratic Party, one of Hong Kong’s main opposition parties. “We could also hope on the possibility of having genuine universal suffrage.”

But today, he added, “we are not only denied the hope of a democratic political system, we also will no longer have our freedoms of press, speech, expression, protests — all of that will be over.”

Tien and others who attended the liaison office meeting said full details of the law were not provided. Representatives, Tien said, were told that the law would not be retroactive and that most national security cases would be heard by a jury or at least three judges. In some severe cases, he added, Beijing will “have the right to exercise jurisdiction” — effectively extraditing someone from Hong Kong to mainland China — and in those cases, the maximum penalty would be life in prison, rather than the death penalty.

“The intention is not for it to suffocate everyone,” Tien added.

Stanley Ng, a deputy to the National People’s Congress in China, said in a video statement that China has kept the law deliberately vague to deliver the “real effects of intimidation and deterrence.”

“You can see the rebels in Hong Kong are now in turmoil,” he added.

Under the terms of Hong Kong’s 1997 handover from Britain to China, the territory is meant to control its internal affairs through its own political structure. The process in which the security law was passed — entirely controlled by Beijing, without input from Hong Kong’s leaders, and without their knowledge of its content — is unprecedented in the city’s 23 years under Chinese rule.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, when asked in a Tuesday news conference about the laws, said repeatedly that it would not be appropriate for her to comment. Later, in a recorded video address to the United Nations Human Rights Council, she said that the legislation was “urgently needed,” echoing reassurances from the liaison office that it would not be retroactive.

Hong Kong would exercise jurisdiction for offenses under the law except in “rare, specified situations,” she added.

“The law will not affect Hong Kong’s renowned judicial independence. It will not affect legitimate rights and freedoms of individuals,” Lam said, nor affect its “high degree of autonomy.”

The anniversary of the 1997 handover is Wednesday, July 1. On that date last year, anti-government protesters pushing back against a bill that would have allowed for extraditions to mainland China smashed their way into Hong Kong’s legislative council complex, briefly occupied the chamber, and scrawled out references to the “People’s Republic of China.”

Pro-democracy groups have continued to call for protests on July 1, which have for years been routine. Wu and Figo Chan, a leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, the group which organized massive peaceful marches last year, said they would press ahead with a march Wednesday in their capacity as private citizens.

“We all understand the price we have to pay is heavier than before, but we have to do it,” said Wu.

Observers, noting a change in police tactics, the new national security laws and a climate of fear in Hong Kong, say it will be difficult to get a similar demonstration off the ground.

“Everyone is going to adjust in order not to fall under the purview of the law,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University. “People are likely to stop openly challenging the Communist Party.”

“But Hong Kong people,” he added, “won’t abandon their ideals. They believe in a liberal democracy and they believe in liberal values.”