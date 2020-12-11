The publishing mogul has become a prime target of the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to silence its critics. He was previously arrested in February this year, then in April and again in August, that time under the security law which took effect in late June.

In August, police officers from the national security unit of the Hong Kong police, created in the wake of the new law, swept across the city in an hours-long operation, arresting 10 people including Lai, his sons and executives at Next Digital, his media outfit. The arrests were accompanied by a raid on the Apple Daily newsroom, the pro-democracy newspaper published by Next Digital, where nearly 200 officers rifled through papers, shut journalists out of their workplace and carted off boxes of evidence.

Lai’s case will be heard in court on Saturday.

Officials promised that the security law would not be retroactive and would only apply to offenses committed after it was implemented over the summer. Police said Friday that Lai has been charged with “collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security,” but did not detail his alleged crime.

Chinese state media has long branded Lai, who became a leading critic of the Communist Party after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, a traitor and an enemy of the state.

The self-made billionaire, who founded Apple Daily with his own money in support of Hong Kong’s democracy movement, has long-standing relationships on Capitol Hill, and has lobbied Washington for support in preserving Hong Kong’s autonomy and relative freedoms that distinguished the city from the Chinese mainland.

Lai has been unable to travel since his arrest early this year, but has continued to give interviews in support of Western sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials who have curtailed the city’s freedoms.

Three others have been charged under the security law, including Tony Chung, a 19-year-old activist who founded a student group that called for Hong Kong’s independence. Chung was found guilty Friday on separate charges of desecrating China’s national flag and unlawful assembly. He has been in jail since October, after he was apprehended by several men while attempting to seek refuge at the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong.

Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of riding his motorcycle into a group of police officers with a flag carrying the slogan: “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times,” synonymous with the anti-government protests that erupted in June last year.