Judge Esther Toh said having regard to the “natural and reasonable effect” of the slogan on the flag, and considering the circumstances, the words “were capable of inciting others to commit secession.” The defendant mounted a “deliberate challenge” against the police, a “symbol of Hong Kong’s law and order,” she said. The court adjourned within minutes.
The outcome was closely watched as a gauge of how Hong Kong’s courts would apply the security law amid fears for judicial independence as China tightens its grip on the city. The new law, which criminalizes vaguely worded acts such as secession, subversion and foreign collusion, has unnerved foreign businesses and sparked an exodus from the Asian financial hub. The city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, was supposed to guarantee freedom of speech, though the security law has been used to crush dissent.
Attached to Tong’s motorcycle as he careened down a street on July 1, 2020, was a flag bearing the “Liberate Hong Kong” slogan. The mantra was often heard during citywide protests in 2019 against the erosion of Hong Kong’s freedoms, which Beijing was supposed to preserve until 2047. Tong was subsequently charged with incitement to secession and terrorist activities under the security law.
Since then, dozens of activists have also been charged and denied bail, while others have fled into exile. The High Court judges hearing Tong’s case were chosen from a panel appointed by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and the defendant was denied a jury trial — contrary to the city’s common law tradition.
Much of Tong’s trial has been taken up by legal debate over the meaning of the protest phrase and whether it constituted an attempt to split Hong Kong from China — a red line for President Xi Jinping.
Lau Chi-pang, a prosecution expert witness and history professor, said the slogan points to “separatism” when considered in the “customary usage” of the words “from a historical perspective” as well as the 2016 local election campaign of former localist leader Leung Tin-kei, who coined the phrase.
Eliza Lee, a defense expert witness and political science professor, argued that Leung never publicly explained the meaning of the slogan. Although the activist made speeches that advocated for Hong Kong independence during a local election, she said yelling slogans was a “typical” campaign activity and the phrase itself does not equate to the meaning of the speeches. Clive Crossman, a defense lawyer, added that Lau’s argument was based on a “rigid, mechanical view of history” and paid no attention to “rhetoric.”
In the closing statement, lead prosecutor Anthony Chau reiterated the words of his expert witness. He said that Tong’s roaming through the city with a flag at the back of his motorbike was effectively a “parade,” and that he intended to communicate the words on the flag.
He added that Tong caused injuries to the officers with an “utter disregard for human life” and “seriously jeopardized public safety” to pursue a political agenda. One officer said earlier that his left wrist still hurts, and that he had difficulty performing simple tasks like opening a bottle.
The court will announce Tong’s sentence at a later date.