The outcome was closely watched as a gauge of how Hong Kong’s courts would apply the security law amid fears for judicial independence as China tightens its grip on the city. The new law, which criminalizes vaguely worded acts such as secession, subversion and foreign collusion, has unnerved foreign businesses and sparked an exodus from the Asian financial hub. The city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, was supposed to guarantee freedom of speech, though the security law has been used to crush dissent.