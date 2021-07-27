Attached to Tong’s motorcycle as he careened down a street on July 1, 2020, was a flag bearing the “Liberate Hong Kong” slogan. The mantra was often heard during citywide protests in 2019 against the erosion of Hong Kong’s freedoms, which Beijing was supposed to preserve until 2047. Tong was subsequently charged with incitement to secession and terrorist activities under the security law. Of the three officers injured when Tong’s bike crashed into the group, two were released from the hospital that same day.