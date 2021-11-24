Hong Kong’s official statistics calculate emissions produced only within the city, which is reliant on imports, according to a 2018 report by the University of Hong Kong’s earth science department. Taking into account the emissions resulting from actual consumption by Hong Kongers, import emissions mainly stemming from meat and dairy consumption contributed 62 percent of Hong Kong’s total carbon emissions. Another study that used the same calculation methods found that Hong Kong’s appetite for meat has caused the city to be the seventh-highest emitter per capita among 113 regions.