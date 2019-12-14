On Monday, police said they defused two homemade bombs packed with nails. Police suspect they may have been intended for use against officers. Police said the bombs were to be triggered with cellphones.

In July, police announced the seizure of about 2 kilograms of TATP, which has been used in militant attacks worldwide. Other recent seizures involved smaller amounts of the explosive.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

