Speaking through a translator, he said there was “a loud thud” from the detonation Sunday night on a usually busy thoroughfare in Kowloon.
He said the use of an explosive device marked an escalation in violence seen during the anti-government protests, which are in their fifth month. He likened the use of such a device to “terrorist events” seen elsewhere in the world.
