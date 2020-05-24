“If we don’t come out today to fight back, this may be the last time,” said Chris, a 19-year old protester who gave only his first name as he had already been arrested once before. “Maybe tomorrow, Hong Kong will be China and we can’t even say a single word of criticism on the Internet without being arrested.”

The protest was held under the auspices of a “health talk,” which could allow it to bypass the restrictions on public gatherings. Nonetheless, activist Tam Tak-chi, who had set up a booth along the planned route of the march, was arrested for unauthorized assembly shortly before it was due to begin.

The sweeping national security law will criminalize “foreign interference” along with secessionist activities and subversion of state power. The law imposes Beijing’s will by decree and completely bypasses the legislative processes set up in Hong Kong by the 1997 handover from Britain.

The move undermines Hong Kong’s constitution, the Basic Law, and essentially discards the “one country, two systems” approach meant to preserve the city’s autonomy until 2047.

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the law, calling it “a death knell” for Hong Kong’s autonomy and said it could trigger sanctions and change the U.S. relationship with the territory.

Just 20 minutes after the designated start time of the march, which was advertised on secure messaging apps and social media, protesters had spilled onto roads snarling traffic in scenes reminiscent of the months of sometimes violent unrest last year.

Police moved quickly to disperse them, firing several rounds of tear gas into the crowd, leaving the elderly coughing and choking and parents rushing to get their children into malls for safety as the shutters closed on them.

Even after most of the protesters scattered, police remained on the streets of downtown, with some people shouting “communist thugs” at them.

In a statement, police said the demonstrators were “causing serious obstruction to the road traffic” and so it used “minimum necessary force” to disperse them.

The scenes were a signal that many in Hong Kong will not give up the fight against Beijing’s control, despite the increasingly powerless situation they find themselves in.

The national security law, Beijing and Hong Kong officials said, was a direct response to protests last year. The Chinese Communist Party continues to insist the months of massive demonstrations were the product of “foreign interference,” Western meddling and secessionist aspirations despite no evidence to prove the theory.

Most Hong Kong protesters say they simply want to continue living with the freedoms they have always enjoyed rather than being subsumed into mainland China.

The turmoil erupted last year with the introduction of a bill that allowed extraditions to mainland China. The protests grew into a whole political movement pushing back against Beijing’s encroachment on the city’s political freedoms.