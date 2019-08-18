Demonstrators gather at Victoria Park during a protest in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong, China, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (Kyle Lam/Bloomberg)

Tens of thousands gathered Sunday for what is shaping up to be yet another massive march in Hong Kong after more than two months of sustained dissent in the territory, despited threats of military force from Beijing and an intensifying police crackdown on protesters.

The fight, demonstrators are saying, has entered a pivotal moment: after unprecedented use of force by Hong Kong police including in residential neighborhoods, violence between protesters and pro-establishment groups, over 700 arrests and increased pressure even on companies, Hong Kong “can no longer stay silent.”

“Over the last two months in Hong Kong, we’ve shed blood, sweat, and tears,” said the Civil Human Rights Front, the organizer of the rally, in an open letter. “Hong Kongers have endured enough humiliation by the Hong Kong Government and the Hong Kong Police.”

Organizers feared that turnout would be affected by bad weather and the protester violence that has marred the movement over the past week. But the concerns appeared unfounded as transit authorities began throttling passenger flow in Hong Kong subway stops Sunday afternoon, as a crush of people traveling to Victoria Park, the starting point of the rally, overwhelmed the system.

Concerns over bouts of violence and the use of force by police were on protesters’ minds, particularly after dramatic scenes at Hong Kong’s airport on Tuesday night. Wong Yik-Mo, one of the leaders of the Civil Human Rights Front that organized the rally, said he believed a majority of protesters wanted a peaceful demonstration.

“There’s a consensus everyone will be restrained,” he said. “It’ll be in the police’s hands whether to provoke us, whether to fire tear gas.”



A protester holds a black Hong Kong flag during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

Protesters above all are demanding an independent investigation into Hong Kong’s police and their use of force to quell the demonstrations, including mass arrests, tear gas fired in almost all of Hong Kong’s districts and projectiles including bean bag rounds. Some carried signs showing a one-eyed young woman, a reference to a medical worker who was hit in the eye by a projectile last Sunday during clashes between police and protesters. Police say they cannot confirm how the woman was injured.

[After airport mayhem, Hong Kong protesters face tipping point in battle for hearts and minds]

Just over an hour after the rally’s scheduled meeting times, the throng of protesters forced open roads that were not originally authorized for their march. Police had declined to issue a “letter of no objection” to the Front’s march, and wanted to keep the event to a static gathering instead. But the huge crowd formed snaking lines all around the park.

Tens of thousands started marching through the city in the direction of central Hong Kong, their procession made more dramatic by gusts of wind and a massive downpour that soaked city streets.

Helen Ho, a housewife from the outlying Sha Tin neighborhood, prepared to enter Victoria Park on Sunday with her 2-year-old son strapped to her chest. Her husband Samuel, a teacher, cradled their 1-year-old daughter.

Ho said she was tired of watching police officials hold daily news conferences saying they use limited force even as they fire tear gas into empty streets and take aim at places filled with civilians.

“At this point it is very clear they can do anything they want then say anything. It doesn’t make sense,” Ho said as she put a pacifier in her son’s mouth.

She worries that violence would erupt again, and she would take her children home in a few hours. “We need to show our voice about police brutality and fight for their future,” Ho said as chants of “Fight for freedom! Stand with Hong Kong!” rang through the park.

